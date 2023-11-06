Induction programme arms newly rotated ATMIS officers for mission readiness

Twelve staff officers recently deployed to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) completed their five-day induction successfully according to statement from the mission.

The induction, which was a collaborative effort between the UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), ensured a thorough understanding of ATMIS’ operational and strategic mandate. Major General Peter Muteti, ATMIS Deputy Force Commander in Charge of Support and Logistics, confirmed the officers’ readiness, citing their thorough briefing on the mission’s standard operating procedures and regulatory frameworks.

The primary goal of the training was to familiarize the officers with the standards of conduct and the complexities of the operational environment they will encounter in Somalia. Maj. Gen Muteti echoed the mission’s urgency in moving forward to the next phase of operations, with an eye on reducing the threat of Al-Shabaab and bolstering the capabilities of the Somali Security Forces.

At the opening ceremony, ATMIS Military Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Kindu Gezu highlighted the pivotal moment the officers are entering as ATMIS prepares for a significant phase of drawdown, emphasizing the significant role each officer plays in the mission’s success. The multinational team of officers from Eswatini, Kenya, and Uganda will manage day-to-day operations at the Force Headquarters in Mogadishu for the next year.

