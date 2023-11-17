High-Level Security Chiefs Brief President on Ongoing Operation Against Al-Shabaab

On Thursday, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received a comprehensive briefing from top security chiefs representing different sections of the National Forces.

The gathering, attended by Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, Somali National Army commander General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhayadin, and Somali Police Force Commander Brigadier General Sulub Ahmed Firin, was convened to discuss the prevailing security situation in the country and provide an update on the ongoing nationwide operation against the notorious Al-Shabaab militants.

During the meeting, the security chiefs presented a detailed report to President Mohamud regarding the progress made in the initial phase of the battle against Al-Shabaab.

Additionally, they outlined their strategic operational plan, which focuses on accomplishing short-term objectives to gain substantial ground against the terrorist organization and liberate more regions from their control.

Expressing his admiration and appreciation, President Mohamud commended the unwavering dedication and selflessness displayed by the Somali forces in their commitment to freeing areas still under the grip of the terrorists. He emphasized that the mobilization of public support and involvement would play a pivotal role in strengthening the ongoing struggle against Al-Shabaab.

The president emphasized the significance of the nationwide operation, highlighting the need for a united front to eradicate the menace of Al-Shabaab from Somali soil once and for all.

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of the Somali forces who continue to put their lives on the line to safeguard the nation’s security and restore peace and stability.

President Mohamud stressed the importance of collaboration between the different branches of the National Forces, as well as with international partners, in order to effectively counter the threat posed by Al-Shabaab. He emphasized the necessity of sharing intelligence, coordinating operations, and implementing comprehensive strategies to comprehensively dismantle the terrorist group’s infrastructure and network.

The briefing concluded with a renewed commitment from all parties involved to intensify efforts in the ongoing operation against Al-Shabaab. President Mohamud assured the security chiefs of the government’s support and pledged to provide the necessary resources and equipment to enhance their capabilities in the fight against terrorism.

