Ethiopia’s Port Deal with Somaliland Not Driven by Hidden Agenda, Affirms PM Abiy’s Advisor Amidst Sovereignty Dispute

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s National Security Advisor, Redwan Hussien, has vehemently denied allegations of annexation or violation of sovereignty as Ethiopia signed a maritime deal with Somaliland, a self-declared autonomous region of Somalia.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries has sparked a heated dispute, with Somalia insisting that Ethiopia has encroached upon its territorial integrity.

Despite regional calls for de-escalation, both leaders remain steadfast in their positions while expressing a desire for a peaceful resolution.

Redwan Hussien clarified that the signed MoU with Somaliland is a cooperative partnership aimed at granting Ethiopia access to the Red Sea for military and commercial purposes.

He emphasized that the agreement does not entail annexation or the assumption of sovereignty over any state’s territory. Redwan cautioned against certain actors who, he claimed, have not been supportive of Somalia in its times of need, now positioning themselves as its true friends. However, he refrained from naming these actors.

“It is clear that what motivates them is not amity towards Somalia but animosity towards Ethiopia. Their agenda is not peace and security in the Horn of Africa. Far from it. What they want to sow is discord and chaos. The jingoism we’re witnessing escalates tensions and only serves the interests of opportunistic external actors,” Redwan stated firmly.

Highlighting Ethiopia’s commitment to peace and security in Somalia, Redwan emphasized the historical and cultural ties that bind the two nations.

He underscored Ethiopia’s desire to engage in comprehensive regional integration and promote dialogue as the preferred means of resolving conflicts, rather than resorting to inflammatory rhetoric and posturing that only exacerbates tensions.

Regional leaders, aware of the escalating tensions, have intervened to seek a peaceful resolution.

Egypt recently expressed its full support for Somalia in the conflict, with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reaffirming his country’s determination to protect Somalia from any perceived threats.

At the 42nd Extraordinary Session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit held in Kampala, Uganda, regional leaders deliberated on the matter and called for dialogue between Ethiopia and Somalia.

President Hassan Sheikh of Somalia, addressing the NAM summit, condemned the maritime deal as a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and international laws. He expressed his country’s readiness to engage in mutually beneficial commercial and trade agreements within the framework of regional and international mechanisms, drawing parallels with successful partnerships such as those between landlocked Uganda and Kenya.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, defending Ethiopia’s deal with Somaliland, acknowledged the challenges faced by landlocked countries in their pursuit of stability and development.

He reiterated Ethiopia’s commitment to a peaceful resolution that benefits both parties.

The international community, represented by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, has called for dialogue between Ethiopia and Somalia to resolve their dispute.

The African Union (AU) and the East African Community (EAC) have also urged the feuding countries to seek a peaceful resolution, emphasizing the importance of preserving regional stability.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

