Al-Shabab attack in central Somalia leaves Somali soldiers & commanders feared dead

Several Somali soldiers and military commanders are feared dead following a daring attack by the al-Shabab group.

The assault took place on Saturday in the village of Owsweyne, located approximately 20 kilometers from the Elbur district in the Galgadud region.

While the government has confirmed the successful repulsion of the attack, they have refrained from providing specific details regarding the casualty figures.

Former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, a close friend of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has called for an independent investigation into the militant attack in Owsweyne. Sharif strongly believes that a significant number of soldiers and their commanders lost their lives in the attack.

He emphasized the necessity for the Parliamentary Committee on Defence to conduct a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the attack and to identify the officers responsible for the security of the area.

Expressing his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and officers, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed also commended the military forces for their recent success in liberating the ancient district of Elbur and other areas within the Galgaduud region. The recapture of Elbur, which occurred just a day before the attack in Owsweyne, marks a significant blow to al-Shabab.

The historic district of Elbur, located about 400 kilometers (249 miles) north of the capital city, Mogadishu, had been under the control of al-Shabab for nearly a decade. Its recapture by Somali government forces signifies a major setback for the extremist group.

The Al-Shabaab group has been responsible for numerous attacks targeting security forces, civilians, and government institutions throughout the country. Despite the challenges, the Somali government remains resolute in its commitment to eradicating terrorism and achieving lasting peace.

The results of the investigation are eagerly awaited, as they will provide crucial insights into the circumstances surrounding the attack and help identify measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

