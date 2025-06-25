NEW YORK – In what is shaping up to be a watershed moment in American political history, Somali-Ugandan-born Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist and Muslim lawmaker, is on track to become the first Muslim mayor of New York City, following a strong showing in the Democratic Party’s primary held Tuesday night.

With 91% of the first-round votes counted, Mamdani holds a commanding lead with 43.5%, outpacing political heavyweight and former governor Andrew Cuomo, who garnered 36.4% and has since conceded defeat.

While official certification of the results may take days due to New York’s ranked-choice voting system, analysts and insiders already project Mamdani as the presumptive Democratic nominee—placing him in prime position to become New York’s 111th mayor this November.

Born to a Ugandan-Indian father and American mother, Zohran Mamdani is a rising star in progressive politics. Since 2020, he has represented parts of Queens in the New York State Assembly, where he earned a reputation for his pro-tenant policies, police reform advocacy, and efforts to make public transportation free.

Running on a platform that blends economic justice, climate action, and racial equity, Mamdani’s grassroots campaign galvanized an army of young voters, immigrant communities, and left-wing organizations. His strong social media presence and backing from progressive icons like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez further boosted his appeal.

The race was widely watched as a proxy battle for the soul of the Democratic Party. Cuomo, a centrist Democrat with national recognition, entered the primary seeking a political comeback after resigning in 2021 amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Despite early polling leads and endorsements from establishment figures such as former President Bill Clinton, Cuomo’s traditional campaign failed to match Mamdani’s momentum. His campaign, bankrolled by over $25 million in outside spending, was met with skepticism by voters hungry for a new political direction.

Mamdani’s strategy to forge a leftist alliance with fellow progressive Brad Lander, who finished third, appears to have solidified his path to victory in the ranked-choice tallies.

This race has not only shattered glass ceilings—ushering in the likely first Muslim mayor in New York’s 400-year history—but also highlights a deeper transformation within the Democratic Party. Mamdani’s success signals the growing influence of progressive politics, especially among young urban voters, and may foreshadow similar shifts in other major U.S. cities.

As Mamdani addressed his supporters Tuesday night, he declared, “This is a win for every New Yorker who’s ever felt unheard. We’re not just changing who leads— we’re changing what leadership looks like.”

While Mamdani now faces a general election in November, his victory is seen as nearly assured in a city where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1. Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, running as an independent, faces low approval ratings and multiple corruption scandals that have damaged his re-election prospects.

Cuomo, though defeated, hinted at a possible independent run but acknowledged Mamdani’s achievement: “Tonight is Zohran’s night. He earned it, and I respect the campaign he ran,” he told reporters.

If elected in November, Mamdani would not only make history as the first Muslim mayor of NYC, but also as a standard-bearer for America’s new progressive generation.

New York City has never had a Muslim mayor, despite being home to one of the largest Muslim populations in the United States.

The ranked-choice system, implemented in 2021, allows voters to rank up to five candidates. If no one reaches 50%, votes from eliminated candidates are redistributed.

Voter turnout reached record levels, with over 1 million New Yorkers casting ballots amid a heatwave and intense campaigning.