Yemen’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shaaic Muxsin Al Zendani, has strongly refuted reports circulating about the alleged sale of the Yemeni Embassy building in Somalia.

He dismissed these rumors as “false and baseless,” stressing that they are part of a deliberate disinformation campaign.

In a statement to the media, Minister Al Zendani clarified that the claims about the Yemeni Embassy in Somalia being sold or leased are completely unfounded. He pointed out that several media outlets have spread these fabricated stories with the intention of damaging the reputation of Yemen’s diplomatic missions and its international relations.

“These are orchestrated false accusations, aimed at tarnishing the Ministry’s work and the diplomatic ties Yemen maintains with other nations,” he said in an interview with a Yemeni media outlet.

Al Zendani also urged the media to take responsibility for the content they report, warning against the spread of such misleading information.

He emphasized the importance of verifying news before dissemination, especially when it concerns sensitive issues involving national diplomacy.

The rumors gained traction on social media recently, with reports suggesting that Yemen’s embassy in Somalia consists of two buildings—an old, historical structure and a newly built one. Some reports claimed that the older building was being sold or leased, with the proceeds intended for transfer to Yemen’s central bank through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, the Yemeni Foreign Minister has made it clear that these reports are without merit and are part of a broader campaign aimed at damaging the credibility of Yemen’s diplomatic efforts.