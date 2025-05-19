Sana’a, Yemen – The Houthi movement in Yemen has officially declared its intention to launch large-scale military attacks against Israel, citing what it described as an Islamic duty to respond to the increasing civilian casualties caused by Israel’s ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The group claimed it is prepared to deploy “advanced new weaponry” in its campaign, warning of broad retaliation beyond Israel if international pressure fails to halt the war in Gaza.

The Houthis, a powerful armed group backed by Iran, have been at war with Yemen’s internationally recognized government since 2015. They control vast swaths of northern Yemen, including the capital, Sana’a, and have repeatedly targeted Saudi Arabia and the UAE with drones and missiles. However, today’s announcement marks a major escalation: for the first time, they are openly threatening to strike Israeli targets in direct response to the Gaza conflict.

In a strongly worded statement, the group framed its actions as a religious and moral obligation to defend Palestinians.

“We bear an Islamic responsibility to respond to the aggression against the people of Palestine,” the statement read. “Israel will face serious consequences unless it stops its massacres in Gaza.”

The Houthis’ declaration comes amid one of the deadliest phases of the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, where hundreds of Palestinian civilians have been killed in intensified airstrikes over the past week. Humanitarian agencies have raised alarms about the mounting toll, with entire neighborhoods flattened and hospitals overwhelmed.

Citing this humanitarian crisis, the Houthis say their planned military response is a direct retaliation. Their threats also included foreign shipping in the Red Sea, a vital corridor for global trade.

“Foreign vessels in the Red Sea will not be spared if the aggression on Gaza continues,” the statement warned.

While the group has not disclosed specific targets or dates, regional security analysts believe the Houthis could deploy long-range drones or cruise missiles—both of which they have used in previous attacks. Given their history of targeting oil infrastructure and military bases in the Gulf, the possibility of strikes on Israeli ports or naval facilities is being taken seriously.

Shipping lanes through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the southern Red Sea may also be at risk. These routes are essential for transporting oil and goods between Europe and Asia, and any disruption could have global economic consequences.

The Houthis’ message was not directed at Israel alone. Their warning to foreign vessels in the Red Sea suggests they are willing to widen the conflict if necessary. This has alarmed countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—nations with significant maritime interests in the region.

Western shipping companies and navies operating in the region are now on high alert. A disruption in the Red Sea could reroute global shipping, increase freight costs, and raise oil prices, potentially destabilizing already fragile economies.

As of this writing, the Israeli government has not issued an official response to the Houthis’ threats. However, security officials are reportedly monitoring the situation closely. Intelligence agencies are said to be tracking missile and drone activity in Yemen and the broader region.

Israeli defense systems, particularly in the southern part of the country, may soon be reinforced in anticipation of potential cross-border attacks. International observers fear this escalation could mark a turning point in the Gaza conflict, drawing in more regional actors and pushing the war beyond its current borders. Analysts warn that any Houthi attack on Israel could provoke Israeli retaliation on Yemen, risking a wider war that could involve Iran and its regional proxies, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and militias in Iraq and Syria.

“The Red Sea is becoming an increasingly volatile flashpoint,” said Dr. Kareem Al-Mazroui, a political analyst based in the UAE. “If the Houthis follow through on their threats, we could see a rapid military escalation with far-reaching consequences.”

The Houthis emerged from northern Yemen’s Zaidi Shia community and rose to prominence after the Arab Spring. With Iranian support, they’ve grown into a formidable military and political force. Though originally focused on Yemen’s civil war, the group has increasingly positioned itself as a regional actor willing to engage in conflicts tied to the wider Iran-Israel rivalry.

Their alignment with Tehran and their ideological hostility toward Israel now appear to be converging with the Gaza crisis in a dangerous way. The statement issued today underscores a potential new strategy: using the Gaza war as justification to open a second or even third front against Israeli and Western interests.