WASHINGTON / MOGADISHU — The White House has released rare military footage on its official social media platforms, showing a precision U.S. airstrike conducted in Somalia that reportedly killed 10 ISIS fighters, part of a broader counterterrorism campaign targeting extremist elements in the region.

According to the brief video clip and accompanying statement, the strike took place on Somali soil and was part of ongoing operations aimed at neutralizing ISIS militants, particularly those entrenched in the Cal Miskaad Mountains of Bari Region, northeastern Somalia. Though the footage did not disclose the exact location, type of aircraft, or weapons used, it underscored a growing military presence and intent by the United States to intensify its anti-terror strategy in the Horn of Africa.

The video also noted that this operation brings the number of ISIS fighters killed in recent strikes to 100, though independent verification of this figure remains unavailable at the time of reporting. The ISIS affiliate in Somalia, though smaller in number compared to Al-Shabaab, has been responsible for high-impact attacks and continues to operate in remote mountainous regions, including Puntland. U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) and Somali security forces consider them a strategic threat due to their attempts to regroup and spread ideology in vulnerable areas.

The targeted militants were reportedly part of an operational cell within the Somalia-based branch of ISIS, posing imminent threats to both local and international security interests. This strike follows a series of coordinated operations over the past month. On May 15, Puntland security forces killed senior ISIS figure Ahmed Muse Said, a significant blow to the group’s local command structure. Two other operations also took place shortly after, though casualty details have not yet been publicly confirmed.

The U.S. military has maintained a strategic presence in Somalia for over a decade, supporting the Somali Federal Government and allied regional forces such as Puntland’s security units. Operations typically include airstrikes, intelligence sharing, advisory missions, and logistical support under the framework of counterterrorism efforts. This latest strike is part of a renewed U.S. effort to reinforce regional stability, especially amid escalating violence in Puntland, Hirshabelle, and other parts of Somalia, where the Somali National Army (SNA) and regional forces are engaging both Al-Shabaab and ISIS fighters.

The release of the strike footage signals a deliberate move by the White House to send a clear message to militant groups and global observers: that the U.S. remains committed to dismantling terror networks in East Africa. It may also be intended as a deterrence tactic, as intelligence reports suggest ISIS militants are attempting to expand influence through recruitment and propaganda in the region.