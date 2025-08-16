Afgooye, Somalia — Voter registration officially began on Saturday in Afgooye District, Lower Shabelle region, marking another crucial step in Somalia’s ongoing preparations for nationwide elections. The exercise is being spearheaded by the National Independent Electoral Commission (NIEC), which has designated four key registration centers across the district.

According to the Commission, residents are required to provide personal details, undergo fingerprinting and photography, and will then receive official registration cards confirming their eligibility to vote.

The NIEC confirmed that registration equipment has been deployed at:

The Revolution Center of Afgooye District

The National School Center of Afgooye District

The Afgooye Secondary School Center

The Tadaamun School Center of Afgooye District

Commission officials noted that these sites were selected to maximize accessibility for the district’s residents, many of whom have faced logistical challenges in participating in past electoral processes.

Despite optimism from electoral authorities, opposition figures have raised concerns about the credibility and transparency of the registration process. Some opposition groups argue that limited voter awareness campaigns and political interference could undermine the fairness of the exercise.

However, the NIEC has maintained that the process is being conducted in accordance with national guidelines and international electoral standards. Officials emphasized that they intend to publish detailed reports on the number of registered voters in the coming days.

The voter registration drive in Afgooye comes on the heels of similar exercises in Mogadishu and other districts. Senior government leaders have publicly participated in the process to boost public trust. Most recently, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received his voter registration card in Warta Nabadda District of the capital, Mogadishu.

Afgooye, located just 30 kilometers southwest of Mogadishu, has long held strategic political and security importance. The district, once a stronghold for insurgent groups, has been a focus of government stabilization efforts in recent years. Its inclusion in the voter registration rollout underscores Somalia’s ambition to expand democratic participation even in areas historically affected by insecurity.

The voter registration exercise in Afgooye is expected to continue in the coming days, with local officials and international observers closely monitoring the turnout. Once completed, the NIEC is expected to release a comprehensive report outlining the number of registered voters, paving the way for Somalia’s highly anticipated electoral calendar.

For many Afgooye residents, today’s exercise represents not just the start of a bureaucratic process, but also a chance to have their voices heard in Somalia’s future political direction.