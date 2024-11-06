In a move to bolster Somalia’s economic recovery and stability, the United States has forgiven $1.14 billion in debt owed by Somalia. The debt cancellation, announced by US Ambassador to Somalia Richard Riley in Mogadishu, is part of a larger $1.2 billion assistance package for Somalia this fiscal year.

This financial support focuses on economic stability, development, security, and humanitarian aid as Somalia works to rebuild its economy and essential public services.

The debt forgiveness was officially announced by US Ambassador Richard Riley, who described the relief as a clear indicator of America’s dedication to Somalia’s future.

“This debt forgiveness is a testament to our unwavering commitment to support the Somali people on their journey toward a brighter future,” Riley stated. The Somali government, led by Finance Minister Bihi Iman Egeh, welcomed the news, recognizing its potential to redirect critical resources to essential public services like education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

The $1.14 billion debt forgiveness represents a major reduction in Somalia’s external debt, which has been a burden on the country for decades. This cancellation is part of a wider international effort to support Somalia’s economic stabilization. In addition to the US relief, the Paris Club, a group of creditor nations, forgave 99% of Somalia’s debt, amounting to around $2 billion in March 2024.

The US debt forgiveness was announced on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, marking a key moment in Somalia’s ongoing journey toward economic recovery. The announcement comes after several years of Somalia working with international partners, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, to achieve debt relief milestones.

Somalia has long faced severe economic challenges stemming from decades of conflict, mismanagement, and instability. Much of Somalia’s debt was accumulated during the military regime of Siad Barre, which collapsed in 1991, leaving the country in financial turmoil. Today, more than two-thirds of the Somali population live on less than $2.15 a day, highlighting the urgent need for economic reform and international financial assistance.

Somalia’s external debt, which stood at 64% of its GDP in 2018, has now been reduced to less than 6%, allowing the government to focus on rebuilding essential services and driving economic development.

“This agreement will transform Somalia’s future, allowing our government to allocate resources to essential public services,” praised Minister of Finance Bihi Iman Egeh, acknowledging the United States for its crucial role in Somalia’s recovery.

The relief will help Somalia attract foreign investment, especially in sectors like agriculture, which is crucial for the country’s long-term growth.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Somalia’s GDP is projected to grow by 4% in 2024 and 2025, driven by remittances and an agricultural resurgence.

However, challenges remain. Somalia continues to battle security threats from Al-Shabaab and is also grappling with the effects of climate change, which threatens food security.

Economic experts stress that while debt relief is a critical step, it must be coupled with comprehensive domestic reforms to ensure sustainable growth. Economist Uweis Abdullahi Ali emphasized the importance of improving domestic revenue generation and effective governance.

Looking ahead, Somalia’s government plans to reintroduce the Somali Shilling as part of broader economic reforms aimed at enhancing financial inclusion and stability. Additionally, Somalia’s recent admission into the East African Community is expected to open up new markets and opportunities for economic diversification.

Somalia’s path to debt relief has been long and challenging. In 2020, the country achieved its first major milestone under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative, receiving $4.5 billion in debt relief approved by the IMF and the World Bank. This milestone reduced Somalia’s external debt and created opportunities for new financial partnerships.