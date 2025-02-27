In a significant move to bolster Somalia’s security capabilities, the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) today handed over critical lifesaving technical equipment to the Ministry of Defence of Somalia in Mogadishu.

The handover ceremony, attended by State Minister of Defence, @OmarGamaar, underscored the ongoing efforts to strengthen the Somali National Army’s (SNA) capacity in key security areas.

The newly delivered equipment is designed to enhance the SNA’s explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) and route search capabilities, enabling them to address the growing threats posed by landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the region.

This assistance complements UNMAS-provided training, further empowering the Somali forces with the skills and tools needed to improve safety for both military personnel and civilians.

The handover marks a key milestone in the continued partnership between Somalia and the UN, demonstrating a commitment to building the capacity of Somali security forces and advancing long-term stability and security in the country.

Through this collaboration, UNMAS aims to mitigate the risks posed by explosive hazards, contributing to a safer environment for all.