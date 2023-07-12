UNICEF rep deems Somalia ‘most dangerous for children’ after landmine tragedy in Buloburde

The UNICEF Representative in Somalia, Wafaa Saeed, has expressed deep grief over the death of eight people, including six children, following a landmine explosion in Somalia’s Hirshabelle state.

In a recent statement, she urged all parties involved in the conflict to handle ordnance with utmost care, prioritize child safety, and ramp up efforts to clear existing mines and unexploded devices.

The explosion occurred last Sunday near the town of Buloburde, 220 kilometres north of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, as two families were travelling in an auto-rickshaw.

The mayor of Buloburde, Sadam Abdi Idow, told reporters on Monday that Al Shabaab planted the mine after being defeated in ongoing military operations in the region.

This incident comes just one month after an unexploded ordnance killed 22 children in the Lower Shabelle region. Both tragedies underscore the alarming regularity of violent incidents involving children, amidst the ongoing conflict in Somalia.

Citing the UN Secretary-General’s Report on Children and Armed Conflict, Saeed noted, “Somalia has become one of the most dangerous places on earth for children.” The report confirmed over 3,000 instances of severe child rights violations in 2022, resulting in 200 children killed and nearly 600 maimed.

In her appeal, Saeed called for increasing mine risk education among children and communities to prevent similar tragedies.

She underscored UNICEF’s collaborative efforts with the Somali government and partners, aimed at providing care and assistance to child victims of landmines and educating children and caregivers on the risks associated with explosive ordnance.

UNICEF has been working in Somalia for over 60 years, providing humanitarian assistance and supporting the government’s efforts to improve the lives of children.

The organization has been providing lifesaving assistance to children affected by the conflict, including those affected by landmines and other explosive remnants of war.

Despite the challenges, UNICEF remains committed to working with the Somali government and partners to ensure that children are protected from violence and have access to essential services, including education, health, and nutrition.

