In a joint effort to address the critical water crisis in Somalia, the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have launched a new project to provide sustainable water access to 120,000 drought-affected Somalis by harnessing the solar energy.

An agreement to this effect was signed by SFD CEO Mr. Sultan Al-Marshad and UNDP Associate Administrator Mr. Haoliang Xu on 25 February 2025, in the presence of the Ambassador of Somalia to Saudi Arabia, H.E. Owais Haji Yusuf Ahmed.

Supported by US$ 2 million in funding from SFD, the water project also aims to strengthen local water governance, ensuring the local communities have access to a sustainable source of water and are prepared for future shocks and challenges.

Somalia faces acute water scarcity due to prolonged droughts, climate variability, and limited infrastructure development. Less than 30% of the Somali population has access to clean water, with the majority relying on expensive and often unsustainable means to meet their needs. For a rural Somali household, fetching water from private water tankers could cost up to $6 per barrel per day, an expense beyond the reach of 73% of Somalis who earn less than $1.25 a day.

The project will construct 10 solar-powered boreholes across Somalia with a supply system and establish community-led water governance systems, including Water Resources User Associations, to promote participatory management, sustainable operation and maintenance. The districts where the wells will be constructed include: Abudwak, Kismayo, Buuhoodle, Salahley, Galkacayo, and Elberde.

Expected to be completed by December 2026, the project’s indirect benefits will reach more than 3 million residents through improved water practices, awareness, and community-level resource management, while also contributing to improve health outcomes, lower living costs, and address food insecurity.

The project ensures the participation of local authorities and community members to promote ownership, accountability, and inclusivity, particularly focusing on vulnerable groups such as women-headed households, people with disabilities, and internally displaced persons (IDPs). The inclusive process of the project aims to empower communities with the skills and tools to manage water resources sustainably, reducing their vulnerability to future droughts and floods.

“In Somalia, water is not just a necessity, it is a lifeline for communities facing the dual threats of drought and potential conflict over water scarcity. Investing in water infrastructure is investing in peace and resilience. We are grateful to the Saudi Fund for Development for their support in unlocking the potential of Somalia’s groundwater resources,” stated Mr. Lionel Laurens, UNDP Resident Representative in Somalia.

Mr. Sultan Al Marshad, Chief Executive Officer of The Saudi Fund for Development, underscored the Kingdom’s commitment through the Saudi Fund for Development to humanitarian and developmental causes, stating, “The Saudi Fund for Development is proud to support this vital project. By harnessing Somalia’s groundwater potential, this program will transform lives and pave the way for a brighter future in the Horn of Africa.”

“Together we develop Somalia’s water needs. We thank Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi Fund for Development for the kind and continuous support to Somalia as well as KSrelief for hosting this ceremony. And we look forward that SFD to continue developing Somalia’s infrastructure,” said Somalia’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia H.E. Aweis Haji Yusuf.

“Access to clean water is a fundamental human right. The collaboration between Somalia and the Saudi Fund for Development demonstrates our shared commitment to improving water access, supporting rural communities, and building long-term climate resilience,” said H.E. Abdullahi Bidhan Warsame, Somalia’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources.

Funded under the 5th phase of the Saudi Program for Drilling Wells and Rural Development in Africa, this initiative is part of UNDP’s ongoing efforts to scale up drought response and recovery, working within the Inter-Agency Standing Committee alongside UN agencies, civil society, and the global community and aligned with Somalia’s National Water Resources Strategy.