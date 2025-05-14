By: Abdirazak

Mogadishu, Somalia – More than 84,000 people have been affected by flash floods across Somalia since mid-April, with at least 17 lives lost, according to a new report released by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The devastation, triggered by torrential seasonal rains, marks yet another chapter in Somalia’s escalating climate crisis.

The floods, which have struck multiple regions across the country, have submerged homes, destroyed crops, and disrupted livelihoods, compounding the suffering of communities already grappling with prolonged conflict, food insecurity, and displacement.

According to the UN report, the rains began in April and have since intensified due to climate change-related anomalies. Meteorological experts cited by OCHA have warned that heavier downpours are expected in the coming days, particularly across southern and central Somalia, raising fears of further flooding and humanitarian distress.

“This year’s seasonal rains have had a devastating impact on communities that are already vulnerable,” the OCHA report states. “The flash floods have not only led to tragic loss of life but have also displaced tens of thousands of families, washing away what little they had.”

The UN humanitarian agency notes that the floods come at a time when non-governmental humanitarian agencies, typically the first responders to such crises, are grappling with significant funding shortages. These financial constraints are severely limiting their ability to deliver emergency assistance, including shelter, clean water, and medical support to those in dire need.

“The humanitarian community is facing major funding gaps,” OCHA warned. “Without immediate support, the capacity to respond to urgent needs will be severely compromised.”

Somalia is no stranger to climate-induced disasters. In 2023 alone, the country endured record-breaking floods linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon. Over 100 people were killed, and more than one million others were displaced as relentless rainfall swept through towns and villages, submerging roads and severing access to aid.

The cumulative impact of these climate shocks is staggering. In a nation where over 3.8 million people are already displaced due to conflict and drought, the added burden of seasonal flooding is pushing communities to the brink. Aid agencies have consistently called for greater international support to help Somalia build resilience against the growing threats posed by climate change.

Somalia’s vulnerability to extreme weather events is exacerbated by decades of underinvestment in infrastructure, a fragile central government, and ongoing insurgency. Roads, drainage systems, and early warning networks remain underdeveloped, leaving large swathes of the population at the mercy of nature.