The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has issued an urgent appeal for humanitarian assistance to support over 45,000 people affected by recent floods across Somalia.

Since April 15, moderate to heavy rains have caused widespread flooding in several parts of the country, resulting in the deaths of at least four people, including two children.

The floods have forced thousands from their homes and destroyed vast areas of farmland.

OCHA reported that the Shabelle River burst its banks on Monday, displacing more than 6,000 people and submerging around 11,000 hectares of land.

The damage comes as aid agencies, particularly non-governmental organizations, face severe funding shortages, which have significantly limited their ability to respond to the growing humanitarian needs.

The flooding has struck during one of the country’s main rainy seasons, which typically runs from April to June.

Rainfall in Somalia and the Ethiopian highlands, where the Shabelle and Jubba rivers originate, has contributed to rising water levels and increased the risk of further flooding.

OCHA emphasized the urgent need for additional support to address the crisis and prevent further displacement and loss of life.