UN and Galmudug Leaders Break Ground for New UN Office in Dhusamareb

The Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, Anita Kiki Gbeho, and Galmudug’s President Ahmed Abdi Karie QoorQoor, took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new UN office in the administrative capital of Galmudug state. The new office will be situated at the Hero Drogo location in the town of Dhusamareb.

During the ceremony, President Ahmed Abdi Karie QoorQoor expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Today signifies a monumental occasion as we witness the long-anticipated establishment of a UN office. This office holds a particular significance for the people and the state of Galmudug. The process of setting up this office has been underway for quite some time. It’s one of the milestones we’ve long been striving for.”

The new UN office will serve as a hub for the organization’s operations in Galmudug state and the surrounding areas. It will facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, support the implementation of development projects, and provide a platform for dialogue and cooperation between the UN and local authorities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Special Representative Anita Kiki Gbeho emphasized the importance of the UN’s presence in Galmudug state. “This new office represents the UN’s commitment to supporting the people of Galmudug and the Somali government in their efforts to build a peaceful, stable, and prosperous country,” she said.

The establishment of the new UN office in Dhusamareb is part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to expand its presence in Somalia and strengthen its engagement with local communities and authorities. The UN has been working closely with the Somali government and regional administrations to support the country’s peacebuilding and development efforts.

The ceremony was attended by officials from the UN, Galmudug state, and the Somali government, as well as representatives from local civil society organizations. The construction of the new office is expected to take several months, with completion scheduled for later this year.

The establishment of the new UN office in Dhusamareb is a significant step forward for the UN’s engagement in Galmudug state and the broader region. It is hoped that the office will serve as a catalyst for further development and cooperation, contributing to the overall peace and stability of Somalia.

