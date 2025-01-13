A pivotal meeting aimed at advancing humanitarian efforts in Somalia took place recently, co-chaired by Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim and Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (DSRSG) George Conway .

The meeting brought together the Somalia Disaster Management Authority (SoDMA) and key UN agencies working in the country, including the World Food Programme (WFP), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), UNICEF (UNICEF), International Organization for Migration (IOM), UNFPA (UNFPA), UN Women, UNHCR (UNHCR), UNDP, and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

The primary objective of the gathering was to foster enhanced collaboration and coordination among the involved organizations to maximize the impact of humanitarian interventions across Somalia.

Through this meeting, participants worked together to align their respective operational plans, ensuring that efforts are streamlined, coherent, and complementary. By pooling their expertise and resources, the agencies seek to strengthen disaster response mechanisms and enhance the quality of programs aimed at building community resilience.

Key focus areas included improving the quality and sustainability of ongoing humanitarian programs, as well as reinforcing disaster management strategies to better address the needs of the most vulnerable populations. The agencies acknowledged the importance of long-term planning, not only to respond to immediate needs but also to strengthen communities’ capacity to withstand future challenges.

Moreover, the meeting served as a platform for sharing lessons learned, discussing best practices, and identifying areas for further synergy in addressing the multifaceted humanitarian challenges facing Somalia. In line with the United Nations’ overarching goal of ensuring that humanitarian assistance is effective and reaches those who need it most, the discussions emphasized the need for greater coordination, efficiency, and accountability.

As Somalia continues to face complex challenges, including ongoing insecurity, food insecurity, and the impacts of climate change, this collaboration underscores the UN’s commitment to delivering a more unified and resilient humanitarian response. By working in partnership with the Somali government and other stakeholders, the goal is to not only meet immediate humanitarian needs but also support long-term recovery and resilience efforts across the country.