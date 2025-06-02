In a dramatic escalation of its military strategy, Ukraine has launched what it describes as its largest and deepest drone attack inside Russian territory since the beginning of the war. The strike, which targeted four Russian air bases, has been hailed as a major operational success by Ukrainian authorities.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the unprecedented operation involved 117 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), targeting key Russian air force installations deep within the country. The campaign, dubbed “Operation Razor’s Edge”, reportedly destroyed or severely damaged at least 40 strategic aircraft, including long-range bombers responsible for cruise missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.

“This mission was executed flawlessly by our elite SBU intelligence forces,” President Zelensky stated in a televised address, adding that the strike disabled up to 34% of Russia’s strategic cruise missile platforms.

Sources close to Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) told the BBC that the planning took more than 18 months, during which time the drones were smuggled into Russia in wooden crates disguised as commercial cargo. Once inside, they were hidden near the targeted bases, awaiting the final launch command.

The precise coordination and scale of the strike underscore Ukraine’s evolving strategy—shifting from defensive resistance to strategic pre-emptive operations on Russian soil.

The Russian government acknowledged the strikes, confirming attacks in five different regions, though it labeled the operation as “acts of terrorism.” Official Russian sources have not yet confirmed the extent of the damage but emphasized their intent to retaliate.

Russian state media outlets, meanwhile, have downplayed the impact, claiming their air defenses intercepted a number of drones and that the situation is under control.

This marks a turning point in the conflict. While Ukraine has conducted cross-border attacks before—mostly targeting logistical hubs and oil depots—this is the first time such a coordinated aerial strike has targeted multiple high-value military targets simultaneously deep inside Russian territory.

The move signals Kyiv’s increasing confidence in its drone warfare capabilities, as well as its resolve to disrupt Russian airstrike infrastructure that has devastated Ukraine’s energy grid and civilian areas over the past year.

Western analysts suggest that this attack could have significant diplomatic consequences. While Ukraine has not confirmed the use of Western-supplied components in the operation, questions are likely to arise in global forums regarding escalation thresholds, especially as Russia continues to characterize such strikes as direct threats to its sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Western allies of Ukraine have remained silent or cautiously supportive, reiterating Kyiv’s right to defend itself “by any effective means.”