London, United Kingdom – After more than 18 months of relentless conflict in Gaza, the United Kingdom’s patience with Israel appears to be wearing thin. In a rare show of public frustration, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy (often mistakenly referred to in press as David Keir) delivered unusually stern remarks in Parliament on Tuesday, criticizing Israel’s handling of the war and the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

Speaking before MPs during a heated parliamentary session, Prime Minister Starmer described the suffering of civilians in Gaza—especially children—as “intolerable” and “unacceptable by any moral standard.” He also condemned the inadequate levels of humanitarian aid currently being allowed into the territory by Israeli authorities.

“It is utterly indefensible that, after months of international appeals, so little aid is reaching Gaza. We cannot remain silent while children continue to die of hunger and bombing,” Starmer said firmly.

His remarks were echoed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who criticized what he termed “indiscriminate military escalation” and warned that “Israel risks losing the support of the international community if it continues down this path.”

This represents a notable shift in tone for the UK, which has traditionally maintained strong diplomatic and military ties with Israel. While previous statements from London largely emphasized Israel’s right to self-defense, recent weeks have seen growing unease within both the British government and public over the mounting civilian casualties and the perceived lack of restraint by Israeli forces.

Multiple members of Parliament, including those from the ruling Labour Party, have called for an immediate ceasefire, expanded aid corridors, and independent investigations into alleged breaches of international law.

The UK’s response now aligns it more closely with countries like France and Canada, both of which signed a joint statement earlier this week strongly condemning Israel’s military expansion into densely populated areas of Gaza.

The joint declaration called for:

An immediate cessation of hostilities

Unhindered humanitarian access

Renewed commitment to a two-state solution

The coordinated rebuke signals a growing divide between some of Israel’s traditional allies and the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose administration has faced growing international isolation since expanding its offensive earlier this year.

The war, which began in late 2023 following a Hamas-led attack and Israel’s subsequent large-scale military retaliation, has since morphed into one of the longest-running and deadliest conflicts in the region in decades.

According to UN agencies and independent observers:

Over 32,000 Palestinians have been killed, including thousands of women and children.

More than 70% of Gaza’s population is now displaced.

Infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and water systems, has been decimated. Efforts by the United Nations, the Arab League, and Western mediators to broker a ceasefire have repeatedly failed.