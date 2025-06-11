LONDON – The United Kingdom, alongside Norway, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, has imposed heavy sanctions on two far-right Israeli ministers, accusing them of inciting violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The sanctioned officials — Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s National Security Minister, and Bezalel Smotrich, the Finance Minister — have been banned from entering the UK. Their assets within UK jurisdiction have also been frozen. These coordinated sanctions were announced jointly by the five nations on Tuesday as part of mounting international pressure on Israel amid the Gaza war.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the move, arguing that the sanctions will not help Washington’s diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rubio stated:

“These sanctions do not strengthen U.S.-led efforts for a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and an end to the war. I urge our allies to reconsider.”

Rubio reiterated America’s unwavering support for Israel, a stance echoed by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who called the sanctions “a shocking decision” during an interview with the BBC.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy explained that both Smotrich and Ben-Gvir have “actively incited violence and committed grave violations against the rights of Palestinian civilians.” The move is seen as a direct response to growing international concern over the ministers’ roles in promoting extremist policies in the West Bank and obstructing humanitarian access in Gaza.

Smotrich and Ben-Gvir have long advocated for forced displacement of Palestinians from the West Bank and have consistently opposed aid deliveries to Gaza.

In response, the Israeli government expressed outrage. A statement from the Foreign Ministry said:

“It is deeply regrettable that elected officials and members of Israel’s government are being targeted with such unjust measures.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced that the Israeli cabinet would convene next week to discuss a formal response, calling the coordinated action by the five nations “unacceptable.”

This is not the first time Israel’s actions have drawn rebuke from Western allies. Just last month, the leaders of the UK, France, and Canada issued a joint statement warning that Israel risked violating international law in its conduct during the Gaza conflict.

The UK has since suspended bilateral trade talks with Israel, adding economic weight to its diplomatic protest.

The British Foreign Office reaffirmed its commitment to:

Achieving an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Securing the release of all remaining hostages

Ensuring expanded humanitarian access

Paving the way for meaningful two-way negotiations toward a long-term solution

Since Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East war, it has built more than 160 settlements, now home to over 700,000 Israeli settlers — actions widely deemed illegal under international law.

The two sanctioned ministers have been central figures in expanding settler presence and promoting anti-Palestinian rhetoric, making them symbols of Israel’s increasingly hardline domestic policy.

The sanctions signal a rare and unified rebuke of senior Israeli officials by key Western allies, even as the U.S. continues to defend Israel diplomatically. With international patience wearing thin, the pressure is mounting on Tel Aviv to rein in extremism within its own government — or risk deepening diplomatic isolation.