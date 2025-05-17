MOGADISHU, Somalia – Uganda’s Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding, arrived in Mogadishu today on an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral military cooperation between Uganda and Somalia, and reviewing ongoing operations under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

Gen. Okiding was warmly received at Aden Adde International Airport by Somali National Army Ground Forces Commander, Maj. Gen. Sahal Abdullahi Omar (Gen. Khalid), along with a delegation of senior Somali military officials.

The visit marks a renewed commitment to deepening Uganda-Somalia military collaboration at a critical time when the security situation in Somalia remains fragile. Both countries are key partners in regional stability, with Uganda being one of the largest troop-contributing countries to the AUSSOM mission.

In a statement from the office of Gen. Sahal Abdullahi, the Somali commander emphasized that the visit is part of “ongoing efforts to bolster strategic cooperation in military operations, training, and joint counterterrorism strategy.” “General Okiding’s visit is not only a symbol of solidarity but also a reflection of Uganda’s unwavering commitment to Somalia’s security and stabilization,” the statement read.

Gen. Okiding’s visit comes as Somali forces, supported by regional allies and AUSSOM, intensify operations against Al-Shabaab militants, whom Somali leaders frequently refer to as “Khawaarij.” The joint efforts are seen as pivotal in achieving lasting peace and enabling the transfer of security responsibilities to Somali national forces. The Ugandan general is expected to participate in high-level discussions on enhancing joint operations, intelligence sharing, and tactical support, as well as inspecting the readiness of troops deployed under AUSSOM in various regions of the country.

Uganda was the first country to deploy troops to Somalia in 2007 under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), which later transitioned into AUSSOM. Over the years, Uganda has remained a strategic ally in Somalia’s pursuit of peace, governance, and national recovery. Today’s reception in Mogadishu also reaffirmed the historical and operational ties between the two nations’ armed forces. Gen. Okiding’s presence was hailed by Somali officials as a vote of confidence in Somalia’s security trajectory.