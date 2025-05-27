Kampala, Uganda – The government of Uganda has officially severed its military cooperation with Germany, following allegations that the German Ambassador to Uganda, Mathias Schauer, was involved in activities described as “interference” and “a threat to national security.”

The announcement was made through a statement issued by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) on May 26, 2025. While the statement stopped short of providing detailed evidence, it accused the German envoy of overstepping diplomatic boundaries.

According to Ugandan media sources, the fallout stems from critical remarks allegedly made by Ambassador Schauer about General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s top military commander and son of President Yoweri Museveni. The German diplomat is reported to have expressed concerns over General Muhoozi’s growing political ambitions and his role within the military — a topic that has been politically sensitive within Uganda.

The German Foreign Ministry responded swiftly, denying all allegations, labeling them as “baseless” and “unfounded.” Berlin emphasized its commitment to diplomatic norms and urged Kampala to provide clarification over the move.

Until now, Uganda and Germany had enjoyed a longstanding security and development partnership, which included:

Military training and advisory missions

Joint counterterrorism efforts, especially in the East African region

Development assistance and institutional support to Uganda’s armed forces

The abrupt halt marks a significant deterioration in bilateral relations and could impact regional cooperation, especially as Uganda continues to play a leading role in regional peacekeeping missions, including in Somalia under the African Union Transition Mission (ATMIS).

Uganda has not announced whether Germany’s military advisors will be expelled or if diplomatic ties will be further downgraded. Analysts fear this could escalate into a broader diplomatic standoff, especially if no resolution is reached soon.

Regional observers have noted that the incident reflects growing tensions between Uganda’s increasingly assertive military-political elite and Western diplomatic missions, many of whom have raised concerns about democratic backsliding and human rights issues in the country.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has long been seen as a likely successor to President Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986.

Muhoozi’s frequent political statements on social media and growing influence within both the military and political spheres have attracted domestic and international scrutiny.

Uganda has in the past expelled diplomats from other Western countries over allegations of interference, including the U.S. and the EU.

As of now, military cooperation remains suspended, with Germany and Uganda entering a diplomatic freeze that may take months to thaw — if ever. Observers warn the move could have ripple effects across Uganda’s relations with the European Union and other international partners.