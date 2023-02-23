UAE, Somalia leaders discuss ways to bolster bilateral ties at IDEX

President his highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The two leaders discussed ongoing relations between the two nations and areas for further cooperation, especially with regard to enhancing development and stability in Somalia.

The meeting took place at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2023), which is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the visit of the Somali president and reaffirmed the UAE’s keenness to support efforts aimed at ensuring peace and prosperity for Somalia and its people.

Following the meeting, the UAE President toured a number of pavilions of national and international companies participating at IDEX and was briefed on some of the latest innovations and technology in the defence industry.

During the tour, President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Court; and Staff Lt. General Engineer Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces.

