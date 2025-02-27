Somali National Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle has on Wednesday received a significant food donation from Ahmed Juma Al-Rumaithi, the UAE Ambassador to Somalia, aimed at supporting vulnerable and impoverished communities across the country.

The donation, which will benefit 600 families in the Banadir region, has been transferred to the district commissioners of Abdiaziz, Hamar-Weyne, and Shangani. In his directive, the Commissioner emphasized that the most vulnerable families, facing the greatest hardships, should be prioritized in the distribution process.

In addition to this immediate assistance, Ambassador Al-Rumaithi announced that the UAE Government is committed to providing 7,000 tons of humanitarian aid during the upcoming Ramadan.

This aid initiative seeks to offer essential support to the Somali people, particularly those in dire need, as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to contribute to humanitarian relief and recovery in Somalia.

The UAE Embassy in Mogadishu reiterated its strong commitment to the welfare of the Somali people, underscoring the importance of collaboration and solidarity in these challenging times.