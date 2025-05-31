Washington, D.C. & Southeast Asia – The United States has issued a stern warning to China amid mounting intelligence that Chinese military forces are preparing for a large-scale assault on Taiwan, a self-governed island that Beijing claims as part of its territory, but which operates with de facto independence and growing international support.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who is currently touring countries in Southeast Asia, revealed that the U.S. is closely monitoring China’s military posturing and is concerned about potential aggression that could destabilize the entire Asia-Pacific region.

“We are aware that Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered his military to prepare for an invasion of Taiwan,” Hegseth told regional media during a press briefing. “Any attempt by China to forcefully seize Taiwan would have devastating consequences for both regional stability and the global order.”

Hegseth also disclosed that the U.S., in coordination with the Philippines, has recently deployed anti-ship missile defense systems along the Luzon Strait—a critical maritime passage between Taiwan and the northern Philippines. This move is a strategic deterrent against any naval maneuvers that could signal a Chinese offensive.

“We are working hand in hand with our allies in the region to ensure freedom of navigation and deterrence against any unilateral aggression,” he said.

Taiwan has long been a flashpoint in U.S.-China relations. While Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province that must eventually be reunified with the mainland—by force if necessary—Taipei asserts its right to self-governance, democratic elections, and international recognition.

The United States, while officially adhering to the One China Policy, maintains unofficial diplomatic ties with Taiwan, supplies it with defensive weapons, and has repeatedly committed to helping defend the island against aggression.

A conflict over Taiwan would not only endanger millions of civilians, but also severely disrupt global trade routes, especially given Taiwan’s critical role in the semiconductor industry and the strategic maritime position of the Taiwan Strait, through which a significant portion of the world’s commerce flows.

Military analysts warn that any invasion could trigger a multi-national conflict involving regional allies such as Japan, South Korea, Australia, and NATO partners—raising the specter of a broader war in the Indo-Pacific.

As of this report, Beijing has not responded directly to Hegseth’s comments. However, Chinese state media has repeatedly emphasized the country’s right to pursue reunification, calling U.S. involvement a provocation and violation of Chinese sovereignty.