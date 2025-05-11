WASHINGTON – The United States has reaffirmed its reluctance to continue financing the African Union’s military mission in Somalia, known as AUSSOM (African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia). This decision threatens the viability of the peacekeeping operation that replaced the ATMIS transition mission and could significantly impact Somalia’s fragile security landscape.

Top African Union officials traveled to Washington last week in a diplomatic push to secure fresh funding for AUSSOM, the successor to ATMIS, which officially ends its mandate later this year. However, U.S. officials reportedly declined to pledge any new financial commitments, citing concerns over operational effectiveness, accountability, and the lack of burden-sharing among international donors.

According to diplomatic sources familiar with the matter, U.S. skepticism stems from growing doubts about the impact of nearly two decades of international military engagement in Somalia. While AU troops have been on the ground since 2007, the mission has not succeeded in eliminating Al-Shabaab, a group still entrenched in central and southern Somalia. In fact, the group recently made territorial gains in parts of Hirshabelle, further exacerbating insecurity.

Western donors, particularly the United States, have grown weary of pumping billions into Somalia’s security apparatus without seeing lasting results. U.S. officials are now pressing other donors to step up, arguing that American support should not come without matched contributions from European and African partners. One official noted that unless “a meaningful financial coalition” is formed, continued U.S. funding would be “unjustified.”

Adding to the urgency is a $100 million funding shortfall in ATMIS, particularly in unpaid salaries and allowances for troops from contributing countries like Uganda, Burundi, and Ethiopia. As a result, soldiers’ morale has plummeted, directly impacting their performance on the battlefield.

The Somali government, under President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has remained adamant about defeating Al-Shabaab and restoring state authority. However, the looming vacuum in AU support could severely hamper military operations unless Somalia’s national army rapidly scales up and international partners close the funding gap.

The Somali leader has lobbied aggressively for continued international support, arguing that the country still relies heavily on foreign assistance for air support, logistics, and intelligence. U.S. military drones and airstrikes, in particular, have been instrumental in neutralizing top militant leaders when Somali and AU ground forces come under intense fire.

2007: AMISOM, the original AU mission, was deployed to support Somalia’s federal government.

2022: AMISOM was rebranded as ATMIS to signify a transition towards full Somali control.

2024–2025: As ATMIS phases out, AUSSOM was proposed to take over, with a focus on stabilization and reconstruction.

May 2025: The U.S. signals its intent to scale back support, jeopardizing AUSSOM’s launch.

Despite Washington’s longstanding role in the Somali security equation, the absence of a formal U.S. statement leaves room for speculation about future involvement. Still, insiders warn that unless urgent reforms and credible performance metrics are introduced, donor fatigue could lead to a full international disengagement from Somalia’s security sector.