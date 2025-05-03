Two U.S. Congressmen have formally urged the Somali government to reverse its recent decision to ban entry for travelers holding Taiwan passports, warning that the move could have serious diplomatic and humanitarian consequences.

In an official letter addressed to Somalia’s Ambassador to the United States, Daahir Hassan Abdi, Representatives Tom Tiffany and Andy Ogles expressed deep concern over the Somali government’s ban on Taiwanese passports.

They suggested that the decision appeared to follow pressure from the Chinese government.

The lawmakers warned Somalia that this policy could trigger “serious retaliatory consequences” that may directly impact Somali nationals living in the United States, especially those under Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

They indicated that such actions could lead to the potential deportation of TPS beneficiaries or the revocation of their legal protections.

Additionally, Tiffany and Ogles noted that the U.S. might consider diplomatic measures in response, including the immediate suspension of visa issuance to Somali citizens, refusal of Somali passports at U.S. entry points, and a review or halt of future aid programs to Somalia.

The controversy follows a statement earlier this week from Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which condemned Somalia’s decision, accusing the East African country of yielding to Chinese political interests.

In contrast, the Chinese government welcomed Somalia’s decision, praising the move as consistent with its “One China” policy and a show of diplomatic solidarity.

In retaliation, Taiwan has now imposed its own travel restrictions on Somali passport holders, barring them from entering Taiwan effective immediately.

The diplomatic row adds to the rising tensions between Taiwan and countries aligned with Beijing.

The developments could pose challenges for Somali nationals in the U.S. and strain Somalia’s international relations, particularly with Washington.