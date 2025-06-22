WASHINGTON — In a major escalation with far-reaching global consequences, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that U.S. military forces had conducted airstrikes on three nuclear sites in Iran, marking a significant shift in America’s involvement in Israel’s ongoing conflict with Tehran.

The decision comes amid a collapse in diplomacy and mounting regional tension, pushing the United States directly into the military campaign against Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

U.S. B-2 stealth bombers struck three major Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—in what President Trump called a “highly successful” operation. The targets are considered the core of Iran’s nuclear enrichment infrastructure.

“All aircraft are now safely out of Iranian airspace,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Full payloads were dropped on the most critical site—Fordow.”

The airstrikes were executed by the U.S. Air Force using B-2 bombers, equipped with GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators—designed to penetrate hardened underground bunkers before detonating.

The strikes took place Saturday, June 22, 2025, and hit three highly secured locations across Iran. Fordow is known for its deep underground uranium enrichment site, while Natanz and Esfahan are central to Iran’s nuclear development program.

According to Trump, the strikes were a last resort after months of failed diplomatic negotiations with Iran. The U.S. President emphasized that his administration would never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons. “This is a historic moment for America, Israel, and the world,” he said.

Though details remain classified, intelligence sources indicate the operation had been months in planning. The stealth bombers flew undetected, dropping bunker-busting bombs with surgical precision, minimizing collateral damage.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had previously warned that any U.S. attack would result in “irreversible destruction.” Following the airstrikes, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei declared the strikes a “clear act of war,” and signaled the beginning of a broader regional conflict.

Fears of full-scale war are now mounting across the region.

The strikes followed weeks of rising tensions. Trump had engaged in backchannel diplomacy with Tehran, attempting to persuade Iranian leaders to roll back uranium enrichment. He even delayed Israeli military plans twice in hopes of allowing diplomacy to prevail.

But with intelligence suggesting Iran was nearing nuclear breakout capability, and under pressure from Israeli officials and Republican lawmakers, Trump shifted strategy.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen announced they would resume attacks on U.S. ships in the Red Sea—a campaign they had paused under a truce with Washington. The U.S. Ambassador to Israel confirmed that evacuation flights for American citizens had begun, marking the first such operations since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks that sparked the Gaza war.

Israel claims its air raids last week crippled Iranian air defense systems, allowing the U.S. to strike deeper into Iranian territory with reduced risk.

Reports suggest the U.S. used the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), a 30,000-pound bunker-buster capable of penetrating 200 feet underground. It’s believed only the B-2 bomber can deliver this weapon.

The Fordow facility, deeply buried and heavily fortified, was reportedly targeted with multiple MOPs. However, there are concerns. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned that high-enriched uranium stored at Fordow could pose environmental hazards if struck.

For months, President Trump maintained he preferred diplomacy. But after back-to-back rejections from Tehran, his administration moved toward military intervention. Officials say the final decision was made this week after Israel requested U.S. assistance with deep-strike capabilities.

Critics argue the move contradicts Trump’s previous pledges to avoid foreign entanglements. Supporters, however, see it as a strong stance against nuclear proliferation.

The U.S. airstrikes on Iran have pushed the region into uncharted territory. A conflict that began with Israel and Iran has now officially drawn in the world’s most powerful military.

Whether this leads to full-scale war, renewed diplomacy, or prolonged instability remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: The rules of engagement have changed.