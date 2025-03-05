The U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu has issued a warning to American citizens in Somalia, advising them of credible intelligence indicating the potential for imminent organized attacks in several locations within the city.

The Embassy’s statement, released late Tuesday, cited heightened concerns regarding multiple targets, including Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport.

In its advisory, the Embassy emphasized that all U.S. Embassy personnel movements have been canceled until further notice.

The warning outlined a variety of potential attack methods, including car bombs, suicide bombers, individual attackers, and mortar fire.

It also specified that these attacks could occur with little or no warning and may target locations frequented by Westerners or those with large crowds, such as airports, seaports, government buildings, hotels, restaurants, shopping areas, and convoys involving government, military, or Western personnel.

The U.S. Embassy urged all citizens in Somalia to exercise heightened vigilance and avoid areas known to be frequent targets for attacks.

It also advised American citizens to stay informed on security developments and follow official guidance for their safety.

The embassy’s alert underscores the volatile security environment in Somalia, where extremist groups have been known to carry out frequent and deadly attacks.