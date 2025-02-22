In a targeted airstrike conducted by U.S. drones, a significant blow was dealt to ISIS in the Cal Miskaad Mountains near the Love Valley in the Bari region.

The strike, which took place after intelligence was gathered on the location, reportedly killed several key ISIS figures who were said to be meeting in the area to discuss ongoing developments within the group.

According to military officials from the Puntland Defense Forces, the operation was a direct result of collaborative intelligence sharing between the U.S. and the Somali Federal Government.

The information gathered allowed for the precise execution of the strike, which targeted a high-level ISIS meeting in the mountainous region of Puntland.

The increased airstrikes, which have been a strategic effort led by both U.S. and UAE forces, are part of a broader campaign to dismantle ISIS in Somalia. Both the United States and the UAE have provided extensive training and support to the Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF) and the Puntland Security Force (PSF), further strengthening the region’s capability to combat extremist groups.

While Puntland authorities have confirmed the success of the operation, they have refrained from releasing an official death toll, citing ongoing assessments.

However, they have acknowledged that the airstrike resulted in the death of several high-ranking ISIS leaders.

This strike highlights the continued commitment of international partners to combat terrorism in Somalia and underscores the strategic role of Puntland in the fight against extremism in the Horn of Africa.