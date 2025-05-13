MIRALE, SOMALIA — The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) has confirmed that it carried out a targeted airstrike on May 11, Sunday, in Togga Miraale within the Cal Miskaad mountain range in Somalia’s Bari region, aiming at suspected hideouts of the ISIS-affiliated group Da’ish.

In an official statement, AFRICOM revealed that the precision strike targeted Daacish positions approximately 60 kilometers south of Qandala town, an area long believed to be a key operational zone for the militant group in northeastern Somalia. The airstrike was executed as part of ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in collaboration with Somali regional forces, particularly the Puntland Defense Forces (PDF).

Although no casualty figures were publicly released by AFRICOM, local authorities in Puntland later announced that at least 10 Da’ish militants were killed in the strike, which they said hit the area known as Shillin ‘As, a specific location within the Miraale valley. U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) coordinated and executed the strike. Puntland Defense Forces provided ground intelligence and post-strike assessment. United Arab Emirates (UAE) is also reportedly offering logistical and air support to Puntland in its ongoing operations against extremist groups like Da’ish in the region.

The Cal Miskaad mountain range has become a strategic hideout for Da’ish militants, particularly after losing ground in central Somalia to Al-Shabaab and Somali government forces. Togga Miraale, a deep and remote valley in the mountains, has long been identified by intelligence officials as a logistical and training base for the group.

The recent escalation in aerial operations suggests a renewed focus on dismantling Daacish’s operational cells in the northeast. Analysts believe that the U.S. and UAE, in coordination with Puntland, are aiming to cut off supply routes and leadership sanctuaries for the group in hard-to-reach terrains like Cal Miskaad.

While AFRICOM’s statement was cautiously worded, Puntland’s Ministry of Security confirmed that 10 fighters were neutralized, describing them as “key operatives of the Islamic State branch in Somalia”. The statement praised U.S. support and reiterated Puntland’s commitment to eliminating extremist threats from its territory.

No civilian casualties have been reported as of yet, but independent verification of events in such remote regions remains difficult. This airstrike marks the latest in a series of joint military operations in northeastern Somalia targeting both Al-Shabaab and Da’ish fighters. Security sources suggest more strikes are likely, especially as U.S. and regional forces increase surveillance and drone patrols in Bari and Sanaag regions.

AFRICOM, in its statement, affirmed its ongoing support for Somalia’s federal and regional authorities in the fight against terrorism, stating: “We will continue to take action to disrupt and degrade terrorist groups that threaten peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.”

The ISIS-affiliated group in Somalia, commonly known as Da’ish, broke away from Al-Shabaab around 2015 and established its base in Puntland’s mountainous north. While smaller in numbers compared to Al-Shabaab, the group has proven difficult to eliminate due to its guerrilla-style tactics and use of rugged terrain for concealment.

U.S. airstrikes and local ground offensives over the past few years have degraded its capabilities, but analysts caution that the group still poses a threat through ambushes, bombings, and recruitment of disenfranchised youth in remote areas.