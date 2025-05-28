MOGADISHU – The Federal Government of Somalia has officially confirmed that the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), in coordination with Somali security forces, conducted a targeted airstrike in the Lower Juba region, as part of ongoing joint operations to eliminate the threat posed by the Al-Shabaab militant group.

According to a government statement released on Wednesday, the aerial strike took place approximately 40 kilometers northwest of the port city of Kismayo, in an area known to host Al-Shabaab operatives and training cells.

“This airstrike is part of a broader, coordinated effort to dismantle the operational capabilities of the Al-Shabaab terrorist network, which continues to plan and execute attacks that endanger Somali civilians, national forces, and international partners,” the statement read.

The statement, however, did not provide details on the number of militants killed or whether any senior Al-Shabaab commanders were targeted or eliminated. The Somali government has yet to release post-strike assessments or intelligence summaries regarding the outcome of the operation.

This is not uncommon in high-security operations of this nature, where confirmation of impact often requires ground verification or additional surveillance data before being made public.

The Somali government expressed its appreciation for AFRICOM’s continued military support and reaffirmed its dedication to the joint mission of eradicating extremist groups from Somali territory:

“The Federal Government of Somalia thanks AFRICOM for its steadfast partnership and reiterates its unwavering commitment to combating the Khawarij [deviant] elements of Al-Shabaab, in cooperation with the Somali people and our international allies, to ensure peace and stability across the nation.”

This airstrike marks the latest in a series of operations targeting Al-Shabaab strongholds in southern Somalia. It reflects the deepening coordination between Somali forces and their international partners, particularly the United States, despite recent shifts in broader U.S. policy in Africa.

Lower Juba, and in particular areas surrounding Kismayo, remains a strategically significant region in Somalia’s counterinsurgency efforts. Al-Shabaab has used rural and forested terrain in the region to hide weapons, train fighters, and plan attacks on civilian and military targets.

While Somalia has increasingly leaned on Turkish military support in recent months, the U.S. continues to play a critical role in air surveillance, intelligence sharing, and precision strikes—components that remain beyond the reach of Somali forces alone.