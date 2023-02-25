Two kenyan Police officers Killed In IED Explosion

At least two Kenyan police officers were Friday killed and two others went missing after their vehicle was hit by an explosive device near Kenya’s border with Somalia.

According to a statement by the police, the Land Cruiser carrying four police officers was extensively damaged by IED suspected to have been planted on the road at Hagarbul area along the Dadaab-Garissa main supply route.

North Eastern regional police boss George Seda confirmed the incident and added a response team had been sent to the scene.

He said the search for the missing officers was ongoing.

The incident comes barely ten days after three police officers drawn from the Border Patrol Unit (BPU) were killed along the road when an explosive blew up their vehicle.

Suspected Alshabaab militants are reported roaming the area planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the main roads.

Garissa County which seats on the Kenya-Somalia border continues to face the threat of attacks from the Shabaab terror outfit due to the vast and porous border which has made it easier for terrorist elements to infiltrate the country and stage attacks

