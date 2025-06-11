MOGADISHU — At least two civilians were killed and several others injured in a road accident late Tuesday night in the Somali capital, authorities and eyewitnesses said.

The crash occurred between the Siinay and Afarta Jardiin intersections when a container truck reportedly lost control and plowed into a motorized rickshaw (bajaaj) carrying multiple passengers.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described a chaotic aftermath, with bystanders rushing to assist victims before ambulances arrived. Bodies and injured individuals were later transported to hospitals in the city.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released, and there has been no official statement from Somali authorities regarding the cause of the crash or possible arrests.

Road safety incidents involving large trucks have surged in Mogadishu in recent months, with public concerns mounting over speeding, lack of traffic enforcement, and unregulated freight transport.