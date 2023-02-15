Two Killed In Jowhar Court Shooting

Armed gunmen killed two men who were accused of murdering a 3-year-old boy whose body was found last night in Kulmis neighborhood of Jowhar town Middle Shabelle region Hirshabele state

The deputy security chief of the Middle Shabelle region, Mohamud Ilmi Raage, spoke to the press and stated that the gunmen who committed the murder were waiting for the accused outside the court after the first half of the trial ended.

The assailants, who were part of the local militia fighting Al-Shabaab, fled the scene according to reports.

Jowhar is the capital city of Hirshabelle state of Somalia. Jowhar is also the administrative capital of Middle Shabelle region of Somalia.

Along with Baidoa, it used to form the joint administrative capital of the Transitional Federal Government, which it captured from the Islamic Courts Union.

The city lies 90 km (50 mi) along a major road north of the national capital of Mogadishu.

