Ankara, Türkiye – Türkiye has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to Somalia’s security, territorial integrity, and economic development following a meeting between Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This decision underscores Somalia’s unwavering stance in countering terrorism and solidifying national security efforts.

The high-level discussions between the two leaders reinforced Türkiye’s dedication to Somalia’s stability, with Erdogan pledging continued military, economic, and diplomatic support. The meeting addressed key issues ranging from counterterrorism cooperation to economic growth and defense collaboration, signifying an enhanced strategic partnership between the two nations.

The meeting was led by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Officials from both governments participated in the talks, including members of Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, which later released an official statement highlighting the outcomes of the discussions.

The meeting occurred on Thursday at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Türkiye. This high-profile engagement follows a series of diplomatic efforts by Türkiye to strengthen its influence and cooperative ties across Africa, with Somalia being a key partner in these endeavors.

Türkiye has been a long-standing ally of Somalia, offering humanitarian aid, military training, and extensive development assistance. Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye remains committed to Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial unity, particularly in light of ongoing security challenges.

The meeting came at a critical time when Somalia is intensifying its fight against extremist groups such as Al-Shabaab. According to reliable sources who confirmed to Dalsan, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is set to return to the frontlines upon his arrival back in Mogadishu from Türkiye. The return of President Mohamud to the frontlines signals his government’s determination to lead military operations and further bolster national defense.

The strategic meeting addressed multiple facets of Somalia’s development:

Security & Counterterrorism: Erdogan assured that Türkiye will continue to stand firmly with the Somali people in their fight against terrorism. Enhanced military training and intelligence-sharing mechanisms were part of the discussions .

Economic Development: The leaders explored avenues to increase bilateral trade, strengthen business ties, and boost investments in infrastructure, health, and education.

Defense Collaboration: Military cooperation and defence industry partnerships were emphasized, reinforcing Somalia’s ability to maintain national security and territorial sovereignty.

Türkiye has been vital in Somalia’s reconstruction efforts since the early 2010s. From sending emergency aid during the 2011 famine to establishing one of its largest foreign embassies in Mogadishu, Türkiye has been at the forefront of Somalia’s recovery.

Its investments have expanded into key sectors, including road construction, hospitals, and educational institutions, further cementing its role as a crucial ally.

With President Mohamud expected to return to the frontlines, Somalia’s security strategy will likely intensify, focusing on expelling extremist elements and reinforcing territorial control. Meanwhile, Türkiye’s continued engagement in Somalia signals an enduring partnership aimed at fostering peace, stability, and economic prosperity in the Horn of Africa.