Mogadishu, Somalia – In what could be one of the most significant oil discoveries in recent East African history, Turkiye has unearthed up to 20 billion barrels of crude oil in Somalia, according to sources.

The discovery, which forms part of Ankara’s broader energy exploration campaign in the Horn of Africa, was made following joint efforts under a new agreement between the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and the Somali Petroleum Authority (SPA).

The agreement was signed just a month ago, signalling a rapid progression from paperwork to production potential.

Turkish exploration teams operating in Somalia have reportedly struck commercially viable crude oil reserves in two offshore blocks, with a third block still under exploration.

Experts say this discovery could significantly shift Somalia’s economic trajectory, long marred by decades of conflict and instability.

The timing of the find aligns with Turkiye’s strategic push to secure foreign energy resources, particularly in Africa. Somalia, with its untapped reserves and strategic location along the Indian Ocean, has become a key partner in Ankara’s expanding geopolitical footprint.

The landmark energy agreement, while hailed by some as a step forward for Somalia’s oil ambitions, has also stirred controversy.

The deal reportedly grants Turkish authorities up to 90% control of oil and gas output rights, while also exempting Turkish companies from upfront payments, including signature bonuses and administrative fees—terms critics say are heavily skewed in favour of Ankara.

While Somali officials have welcomed the discovery as a potential game-changer for the country’s economy, critics within the country and beyond have raised alarms over transparency, equity, and the long-term benefits for ordinary Somalis.