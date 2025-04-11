In a significant step towards deepening energy cooperation between Türkiye and Somalia, the Somali Petroleum Authority (SPA) and the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) today signed a comprehensive Onshore Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Agreement in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

The agreement grants TPAO the rights to carry out extensive hydrocarbon exploration operations across three designated onshore blocks in Somalia, covering a combined area of 16,000 square kilometers.

Under the terms of the agreement, TPAO will initiate both two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic surveys to map the subsurface geology and assess the region’s hydrocarbon potential.

Following the initial exploration phase, TPAO will undertake drilling operations based on the data collected through the seismic studies.

The exploration activities are expected to play a pivotal role in identifying viable oil and gas reserves that could significantly contribute to Somalia’s economic development while strengthening Türkiye’s role as a key player in the East African energy sector.

Officials from both countries hailed the agreement as a milestone in bilateral relations, emphasizing its strategic importance not only for energy development but also for broader economic collaboration and regional stability.

This move aligns with Türkiye’s growing interest in Africa’s emerging energy markets and Somalia’s efforts to harness its untapped natural resources to spur national growth and attract foreign investment.

The partnership is seen as mutually beneficial, providing technical expertise and investment from Türkiye while offering new energy opportunities for Somalia.

Further technical and operational details of the exploration program are expected to be announced in the coming months as TPAO prepares to deploy its exploration teams on the ground.