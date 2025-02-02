**Turkish Military Chief, General Metin Gürak, Arrives in Mogadishu to Strengthen Bilateral Military Cooperation**

The Chief of the Turkish Armed Forces, General Metin Gürak, has on Sunday arrived in Mogadishu where he was warmly welcomed in a high-level reception ceremony at Aden Adde International Airport.

The Somali National Army Chief, General Odawaa Yusuf Rage, and the Turkish Ambassador to Somalia, along with other senior officials, were present to receive General Gürak.

His visit is part of ongoing efforts to enhance military cooperation between Somalia and Turkey.

During his visit, General Gürak and General Odawaa toured the Port of Mogadishu, where a Turkish naval vessel is currently stationed, and later visited the Turkish Military Training Center (TURKSOM).

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral military ties and supporting Somalia’s efforts to build a robust and capable national army.

This visit underscores the deepening partnership between Somalia and Turkey, particularly in the areas of defense, security, and capacity-building. Turkey has been a key ally in Somalia’s stabilization efforts, providing training, equipment, and infrastructure support to the Somali Armed Forces.

General Gürak’s trip highlights the commitment of both nations to fostering long-term collaboration in addressing security challenges and promoting regional stability.