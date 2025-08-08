MOGADISHU, — A Turkish-owned cargo vessel carrying military hardware is en route to Mogadishu’s seaport after being released from detention in the northern Somali port of Bosaso, where it had been held for nearly 20 days by Puntland authorities.

The ship, identified as MV Sea World, is transporting weapons and other military supplies reportedly destined for Somalia’s elite Turksom training facility — a Turkish-run base on the outskirts of the capital that trains Somali government forces.

Federal troops and Turksom security personnel have been placed on high alert to secure the offloading of the shipment, according to officials briefed on the operation.

The release of the vessel followed high-level talks between Somalia’s Turkish ambassador, senior military officers, and Puntland’s regional leadership, sources said.

While Mogadishu has not publicly detailed the size or type of the consignment, officials confirmed it is intended for Turksom, where Turkish military instructors train hundreds of Somali soldiers each year.