ANKARA – The Republic of Turkey has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to strengthening military support for Somalia, amid ongoing efforts by both nations to combat terrorism and stabilize the Horn of Africa.Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made the declaration during an interview with Jeune Afrique, emphasizing Turkey’s strategic role in bolstering Somalia’s security and counterterrorism operations.

Fidan described Somalia as a strategically vital partner within Turkey’s regional policy framework and stressed Ankara’s dedication to supporting peacebuilding, reconstruction, and the ongoing fight against the militant group Al-Shabaab.

“Turkey is fully committed to supporting Somalia—from training security forces and building military infrastructure to supplying critical defense equipment,” Minister Fidan stated.

The Turkish minister underscored the depth and strategic nature of Turkey-Somalia relations, which go beyond conventional diplomacy. He highlighted close cooperation with the Federal Government of Somalia in strengthening the capabilities of both the national army and intelligence agencies.

Fidan’s remarks come on the heels of a newly announced Turkey–Somalia defense cooperation agreement. The pact includes:

Comprehensive training for Somali armed forces

Construction of military facilities and training centres

Provision of essential military equipment and logistical support

Analysts note that Turkey views Somalia as a gateway to Africa—a nation with which it shares historical, religious, and strategic bonds. Its sustained military and humanitarian support is seen as part of Turkey’s broader “defense diplomacy” approach and an effort to expand its influence in East Africa.

Since Turkey’s active engagement in Somalia began in 2011, it has grown into one of the most reliable partners for the Somali people. Ankara’s military support remains a cornerstone of Somalia’s national security strategy, providing crucial assistance in the formation of a capable national army and intensifying efforts to eliminate extremist threats. With its ongoing commitment, Turkey continues to cement its role as a trusted and strategic ally in Somalia’s journey toward long-term peace, security, and development.