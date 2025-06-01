In a major diplomatic development, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reaffirmed his country’s unwavering commitment to support Somalia’s security and development, particularly in the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab militants.

This commitment came during a high-level telephone conversation between President Erdoğan and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud earlier today, where the two leaders discussed strengthening the strategic bilateral partnership between Ankara and Mogadishu.

According to a statement from Villa Somalia, the two presidents held in-depth discussions focused on bolstering cooperation in several key areas: security, economic development, and foreign direct investment.

President Hassan Sheikh congratulated Turkey on its peace-building efforts and internal dialogue concerning the PKK and praised Ankara’s vital and consistent support to both the Somali government and its people.

“President Erdoğan reaffirmed Turkey’s readiness to enhance Somalia’s security sector through military training, equipment, and strategic advisory roles,” said a senior official from the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Over the past decade, Turkey has become one of Somalia’s most influential partners, investing in critical sectors including education, health, infrastructure, and military reform. Turkish-trained forces have played a key role in strengthening the Somali National Army (SNA), particularly in the fight against insurgent groups like Al-Shabaab.

In addition to security assistance, Turkey has also contributed significantly to nation-building efforts, including the construction of hospitals, roads, schools, and the establishment of Turkey’s largest overseas military base in Mogadishu, which has become a cornerstone of defence collaboration.

The renewed Turkish pledge comes at a pivotal moment for Somalia, as government forces and community-based militias continue military offensives to reclaim territory from Al-Shabaab. Despite recent territorial gains, Somalia remains under threat, with militants still capable of launching deadly attacks in both rural and urban areas.

The call also follows recent emergency meetings by Somalia’s Cabinet to address internal security concerns and military leadership changes. Turkey’s engagement provides a timely boost to these national efforts.