Turkey government donates $50,000 to Somalia for flood victims

Somali National Disaster Management Agency SODMA commissioner Mohamud Moalim Abdulle has on Wednesday received a donation of $50,000 from the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu.

The donation is meant to augment ongoing efforts to to help the Somali people severely impacted by the recent El Nino floods.

The Deputy Ambassador of Turkey, Mr. Armağan Ardoğa, handed over the donation to Commissioner Moalim in a brief ceremony held in the capital Mogadishu.

Moalim expressed gratitude to Turkish government for its generous gesture and continuous support to Somalia over the years.

He affirmed that donation will be used to provide essential needs like food, water and shelter to vulnerable families across the country.

Mr. Ardoğa on his part emphasized the Turkish’s government unwavering commitment to continue rendering support to the Somali people afflicted by diverse natural calamities.

Official statistics from SODMA have placed the number of displaced families at more than 1 million and affected more than 2 million people whose livelihoods have been disrupted and homes destroyed.

Turkey has been a critical partner to Somalia since 2011 when President Rajab Dayab Erdogan visited Mogadishu to offer support to the Horn of Africa Nation in different areas including security, economic development and humanitarian assistance.

