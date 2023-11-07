Tuk Tuk Driver Sentenced to Death, Military Court Upholds Decision

Mogadishu’s Appeals Division of the Military Court has upheld a lower court’s decision to impose the death penalty on Abdullahi Abdi Mustaf, a tuk tuk driver who shot and killed a policeman earlier this year.

The verdict was announced today, reaffirming Mustaf’s guilt in the killing of Police Constable Abdikarin Ibrahim Ali (Awdaango) at a police checkpoint in the Afisyoni area of Mogadishu on December 19, 2022.

Mustaf had been initially sentenced to death by the Military Court of First Instance in February of this year for his role in the murder of the police officer. Additionally, another police officer, identified as Dahir Abdi Mustaf, was sentenced to four years in prison for abetting the crime.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence that Abdullahi Abdi Mustaf was stopped at the checkpoint by Constable Awdaango, who requested identification documents. Infuriated by the demand, Mustaf enlisted the help of his brother, Dahir Abdi Mustaf, a police officer within the Banaadir Police Department. Together, they conspired to carry out the act, resulting in the fatal shooting of Constable Awdaango.

The court’s ruling found Abdullahi Mustaf guilty of murder and his brother, Dahir Mustaf, guilty of abetting murder.

The case has garnered significant attention within Mogadishu, with many closely following the trial proceedings. The court’s decision to affirm the death penalty has ignited debates surrounding capital punishment and its efficacy as a deterrent to crime.

Advocates argue that such a severe punishment sends a strong message, discouraging potential offenders from perpetrating violent acts against police officers. However, opponents raise concerns about the ethical implications of capital punishment and its potential for irreversible errors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

