Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – In a move that has stunned diplomats and reshaped regional expectations, former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to hold a brief but symbolic meeting today (Wednesday) with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa during his high-profile visit to Saudi Arabia.

The surprise announcement comes on the heels of a major U.S. policy shift: Trump declared that he would lift longstanding economic sanctions on Syria, a country that has been isolated by American and Western policy for over a decade.

This marks the first high-level U.S.-Syria diplomatic contact since the Syrian civil war erupted in 2011 and could represent a pivotal moment for both countries — as well as for broader Middle East geopolitics.

The expected face-to-face meeting is set to take place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, where President Trump is participating in a series of bilateral and multilateral engagements aimed at reshaping U.S. relations in the Middle East.

According to officials familiar with the itinerary, the meeting between Trump and Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria’s transitional leader following the departure of former president Bashar al-Assad, will be brief but “strategically significant.”

Al-Sharaa is in Saudi Arabia attending a regional summit, and Trump’s appearance in the Kingdom is part of a broader initiative to build new alliances and economic partnerships in the post-Asad era.

The U.S. first imposed heavy economic sanctions on Syria in the early 2010s as a response to the violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests, which quickly escalated into a brutal civil war.

For over a decade, Syria was isolated diplomatically and economically, accused by Washington of gross human rights violations, chemical weapons use, and supporting terrorism.

However, the political map of the region has been shifting. With Bashar al-Assad now out of power and a transitional government led by Ahmed al-Sharaa seeking legitimacy, many regional and international actors — including Russia, Iran, and some Gulf states — have pushed for Syria’s reintroduction into the diplomatic fold.

Trump’s decision to lift U.S. sanctions signals a dramatic policy recalibration, focusing less on regime change and more on strategic reintegration and regional stabilization.

In the wake of Trump’s announcement, celebrations erupted across the streets of Damascus, Syria’s capital. Thousands of citizens poured into public squares waving Syrian flags and chanting slogans of unity, many expressing hope that economic relief was finally within reach.

For Syrians who have endured years of war, hyperinflation, and international isolation, the lifting of sanctions may bring the promise of foreign investment, access to international banking, and a return to normalcy.

Trump’s willingness to engage with Syria could:

Reposition the U.S. as a pragmatic broker in a region increasingly influenced by Russia and China

Open new economic corridors involving post-conflict reconstruction in Syria

Trigger backlash from human rights advocates and critics who argue that Syria has yet to properly reckon with its past atrocities

Encourage other Western nations to reconsider their positions on Syria

This move is also likely to deepen debates in Washington about Trump’s foreign policy legacy, as some argue the former president is once again taking an unconventional yet consequential approach to diplomacy.

While today’s meeting is expected to be brief, it could serve as the foundation for further negotiations — including discussions on counter-terrorism, repatriation of refugees, and economic partnerships in sectors like energy, infrastructure, and trade.

There is no official statement yet on whether this meeting will lead to the reopening of the U.S. Embassy in Damascus, but insiders suggest that track-two diplomacy and back-channel talks have already been underway for several months.