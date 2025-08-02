Asmara, Eritrea – Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump has sent a letter to Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, expressing interest in rebuilding diplomatic ties between Washington and Asmara, according to Eritrea’s Minister of Information Yemane Gebremeskel.

In a post shared on platform X (formerly Twitter), Yemane revealed that Trump’s letter, dated July 30, 2025, conveyed the former president’s desire to “restore a respectful and constructive relationship with Eritrea.”

“A relationship built on truth and mutual respect will enhance peace prospects in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region,” Gebremeskel quoted Trump as saying.

Trump, who remains a highly influential political figure in the U.S. despite no longer holding office, reportedly criticized current U.S. foreign policy under President Joe Biden, blaming it for “global instability and damage.” According to Yemane, Trump pledged to “repair the chaos and harm” he claims Biden’s administration has caused around the world.

The letter marks an unexpected turn in U.S.-Eritrea relations, which have been tense for years. Under President Biden, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Eritrean security institutions and senior officials, citing human rights abuses and the country’s involvement in the brutal Tigray conflict in neighboring Ethiopia.

But Trump’s record with Eritrea was also checkered. During his presidency, Eritrea was placed on a visa ban list affecting 12 countries, including Nigeria, Sudan, and Myanmar, due to what the U.S. called “national security concerns.”

Despite this rocky history, President Isaias Afwerki has long expressed interest in improving relations with Washington. In a November 19 interview on Eritrean state television, Afwerki said his government was open to building a “friendly relationship” with the U.S., though he acknowledged that previous efforts had fallen short.

“Initial attempts to improve ties were unsuccessful, but the work continues,” he stated, indicating Eritrea’s desire to move forward diplomatically.

The letter from Trump could potentially open new channels of communication — though any tangible reset will depend on future U.S. leadership and whether Eritrea’s strategic importance shifts in Washington’s foreign policy calculations.

For now, the message from Trump is being received in Asmara as a symbolic olive branch, even if realpolitik might delay or derail any real thaw.

