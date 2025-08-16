Anchorage, Alaska – Hopes of a dramatic breakthrough to end Russia’s war in Ukraine dimmed on Friday as the first face-to-face summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded without an agreement. Despite high expectations and elaborate pageantry, the talks wrapped up in less than three hours, leaving the central question unresolved: how to halt the conflict that has raged since February 2022.

The summit brought together two of the world’s most polarizing leaders. Trump, who had promised to leverage his deal-making persona to end the Ukraine war “within weeks” of his return to office, greeted Putin with a red carpet welcome and lengthy handshake at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. U.S. fighter jets staged a ceremonial flyover as both leaders smiled for cameras before heading into closed-door talks.

For Putin, increasingly ostracized in the West for launching and sustaining the war, the invitation itself was a diplomatic victory. Kremlin officials described the event as “historic,” underscoring the optics of Putin being hosted in the United States after years of sanctions and isolation.

Expectations were high that Trump might secure at least a temporary ceasefire. Instead, both leaders emerged with vague statements and no signed framework.

“There’s no deal until there’s a deal,” Trump admitted at a joint press appearance where neither leader took questions. He described the talks as “extremely productive” and suggested there was a “very good chance of getting there,” but conceded that “significant sticking points” remain.

Putin reiterated Russia’s stated commitment to end the war but insisted that its “primary causes” must be resolved first. He warned Ukraine and the European Union against “provocations” and “backroom dealings” that could undermine progress.

By the time Trump and Putin boarded their respective planes, there was no agreement on a ceasefire, territorial concessions, or a political settlement.

The choice of Anchorage as the summit site was both symbolic and practical. Alaska’s proximity to Russia underscored the geopolitical weight of U.S.-Russia relations while also providing a neutral stage away from Washington and Moscow. The summit was billed as lasting up to seven hours, but broke off after less than half that time.

The summit highlighted two distinct priorities:

For Putin, it was about legitimacy. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova gloated that “for three years they said Russia was isolated, and today they saw the red carpet in the United States.” Images of Putin riding in the presidential limousine “The Beast” alongside Trump circulated widely in Russian media, a sharp contrast to his pariah status in Europe.

For Trump, the meeting was a gamble to prove his foreign policy instincts could deliver where traditional diplomacy had failed. But critics argue the optics – applause, red carpet, warm gestures – handed Putin a propaganda win without tangible concessions in return.

Before the meeting, Trump vowed there would be “no discussion of business” until peace progress was achieved. Yet Putin revealed afterwards that the two had spoken about U.S.-Russia cooperation in trade, technology, space exploration, and Arctic development.

“Russia and the U.S. can offer each other so much,” Putin told reporters, noting that Moscow could leverage its vast reserves of rare earth minerals critical for advanced industries.

This shift raised questions over whether Trump allowed Putin to broaden the summit’s agenda, thereby undermining the focus on Ukraine.

Both leaders hinted at further talks. Putin joked, “Next time, in Moscow,” to which Trump replied, “I’ll get a little heat on that one, but I could see it possibly happening.”

Trump has floated the idea of a trilateral summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO officials. Speaking later on Fox News, he rated the summit a “10 out of 10” and insisted the next move is up to Kyiv.

“Now it’s really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done,” Trump said. “The European nations also have to step up a little bit. But it’s up to Zelenskyy. Make a deal.”Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022, has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions. Despite Western military aid, Ukrainian forces remain under pressure, while Russia has entrenched its positions in eastern Ukraine. Repeated attempts at peace talks – from Turkey in 2022 to Switzerland in 2023 – have failed.

For Trump, who campaigned on ending “endless wars,” Alaska was his biggest test yet. Instead, it reinforced how entrenched the conflict has become and how far apart the parties remain.

The Alaska summit underscored the limits of personal diplomacy in ending a grinding European war. While Trump projected optimism, and Putin walked away with a PR boost, the fundamental questions of sovereignty, security guarantees, and territorial control remain unresolved.

For Ukraine, the message was stark: deals about its future are being discussed, but not yet made – and not without pressure.