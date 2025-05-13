RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA — U.S. President Donald J. Trump has once again praised Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) as “a man who has done amazing things,” ahead of his anticipated arrival in Riyadh today. The remarks come just hours before Trump is scheduled to touch down in the Saudi capital for the first leg of a high-profile Middle East tour focused heavily on economic partnerships and regional diplomacy.

This trip marks Trump’s first official visit to the Gulf since being re-elected, and it’s already generating widespread attention due to his vocal support of key Gulf leaders and his administration’s renewed focus on foreign investment amid ongoing global instability.

Donald Trump, President of the United States (re-elected in 2024).

Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia.

Gulf state leaders including those from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Top U.S. business and defense officials expected to accompany Trump.

Media and diplomatic observers watching closely amid tense geopolitical dynamics.

Speaking just hours before his scheduled landing in Riyadh, Trump described the Saudi Crown Prince as a “friend” and praised his leadership during previous encounters, including their 2019 meeting at the G20 summit in Japan. “It’s an honor to meet the Crown Prince again, one of my great friends,” Trump said. He lauded MbS for ushering in “groundbreaking reforms” in Saudi Arabia and steering the Kingdom toward a modernized economy.

Images from the 2019 G20 meeting—which showed Trump and MbS sharing breakfast and casual conversation—resurfaced across media outlets and social platforms as a visual reminder of their close rapport.

Trump’s visit to the region is seen as a strategic economic mission aimed at attracting new Gulf investment into the American economy. The timing is critical: the U.S. is seeking financial support and trade expansion while navigating a slowing global economy, inflationary pressures, and an increasingly fragmented geopolitical landscape.

With tensions boiling in the Middle East, particularly due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, Trump’s Gulf tour is also diplomatically significant. It sends a message that the U.S. is actively reengaging with regional powerbrokers—many of whom felt sidelined during previous administrations.

Tuesday: Arrives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Wednesday: Scheduled to visit Doha, Qatar, a key U.S. strategic ally and host of major American military bases.

Thursday: Trump will continue to the United Arab Emirates, likely to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed of Abu Dhabi.

Each stop is expected to include closed-door meetings with business leaders, government officials, and security advisers, with the objective of signing economic cooperation agreements and security partnerships.

The stakes are high both for the U.S. and the Gulf states. Trump is pushing for:

Increased sovereign wealth fund investments into U.S. infrastructure and green technology.

Expanded defense contracts and military cooperation agreements.

Support for U.S.-led initiatives in energy diversification and counterterrorism.

In return, Gulf states, particularly Saudi Arabia, are likely to seek:

Stronger security assurances amid regional instability.

U.S. support for controversial projects like Vision 2030.

Diplomatic backing in global forums such as the UN and OPEC.

The visit has sparked a wide range of reactions:

Supporters hail the trip as a reset of America’s global economic leadership and a reaffirmation of long-standing alliances in the Gulf.

Critics argue that cozying up to authoritarian leaders undermines human rights values and could complicate America’s stance in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Middle East analysts believe this visit could signal a more pragmatic, business-first foreign policy under Trump’s second term—one that leans into realpolitik and transactional diplomacy.

Trump has historically maintained warm relations with Gulf leaders, especially during his first term (2017–2021). His 2017 visit to Saudi Arabia—his first overseas trip as president—was marked by lavish ceremonies and the signing of major arms deals. He has consistently backed Gulf initiatives, including their economic reforms and regional security policies, despite criticisms over human rights concerns.

His renewed engagement is expected to rekindle that era of close cooperation, particularly with Saudi Arabia’s modernization push and Qatar’s growing influence in mediation efforts across the Middle East.