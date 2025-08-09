Washington/Moscow – U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska in what could become one of the most high-stakes diplomatic engagements since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The talks aim to explore potential pathways toward ending the war, which has now dragged on for more than three years.

Diplomatic sources indicate that discussions may center on a controversial proposal that would see Russia retain control over Crimea and the Donbas region, while Ukraine would maintain sovereignty over the rest of its territory. The idea, previously floated by Trump, would require Kyiv to make significant territorial concessions — a scenario Ukraine and its European allies have consistently rejected.

Trump has argued that “both sides and Europe want peace” and that the United States is uniquely positioned to broker a “three-way agreement” to end hostilities. Putin, according to reports, has put forward a plan resembling the current proposal under discussion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been unequivocal in rejecting any settlement that involves ceding territory. Ukrainian forces, while mounting counteroffensives, have so far been unable to push Russian troops back from the approximately 20% of Ukrainian land they currently occupy.

Previous peace efforts, including negotiations in Istanbul, failed to produce a breakthrough. Analysts see the Alaska summit as a fresh, though uncertain, attempt to gauge whether the two leaders can identify a framework for peace. It remains unclear whether Zelensky will participate directly or send representatives to the talks.

The outcome could hinge not only on the leaders’ willingness to compromise but also on how far Ukraine’s allies — particularly in Europe and NATO — are prepared to support or resist any deal that involves territorial concessions to Moscow.