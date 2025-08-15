ANCHORAGE, Alaska — United States President Donald Trump has departed Joint Base Andrews for Anchorage, Alaska, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in a closely watched summit aimed at brokering an end to the Ukraine war. The talks are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. local time (19:30 GMT) at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson.

The summit comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds separate talks in London with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, seeking to strengthen Kyiv’s diplomatic position ahead of the U.S.–Russia meeting.

Putin’s stated aim is to retain as much Ukrainian territory as possible following Russia’s stalled initial invasion in February 2022. Although Moscow failed to capture Ukraine quickly, recent battlefield advances have convinced Putin he holds the upper hand militarily.

Analysts say the Kremlin leader could accept a ceasefire deal with certain security guarantees for Ukraine, but only if it allows Russia to maintain leverage over the conflict. “If he can’t get all of Ukraine, he may settle for what’s available,” said John Herbst, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Putin reportedly proposed the Alaska summit after Trump threatened new sanctions unless Russia moved towards a ceasefire.

Trump has repeatedly expressed his ambition to secure the Nobel Peace Prize, portraying himself as the dealmaker capable of ending the war “within 24 hours.” However, his proposed approach — pressuring Zelenskyy to concede territory in exchange for peace — has been firmly rejected by Kyiv.

Critics warn that a one-on-one meeting could see Trump concede too much to Putin, given his past praise for the Russian leader. At the 2018 Helsinki summit, Trump drew heavy criticism for siding with Putin’s denial of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election over the findings of U.S. intelligence agencies.

Trump has also hinted at potential business opportunities in Russia, which remains under heavy Western sanctions.

European leaders are watching the Alaska talks with caution, fearing that any deal reached without Ukraine’s consent could undermine international law and embolden aggressors elsewhere.

For Ukraine, Zelenskyy’s stance remains clear: no loss of territory. For Trump, the meeting is an opportunity to stage a major diplomatic moment. For Putin, it is a chance to secure a settlement that consolidates recent military gains without fully ending Russia’s leverage over Ukraine.

The outcome of today’s meeting could reshape the trajectory of the war — or simply set the stage for further stalemate.